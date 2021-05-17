DeFiChain (DFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Billion

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $5.99 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00008335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MATH (MATH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014083 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000219 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000221 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001202 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 704,948,049 coins and its circulating supply is 416,828,049 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

