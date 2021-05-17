DeFinition (DZI) Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFinition coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $18.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00456753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00228846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.46 or 0.01273507 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00042634 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.