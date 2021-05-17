DeHive Price Hits $5.02 on Major Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $379,267.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00011374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00452207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00226993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.84 or 0.01324389 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042938 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

