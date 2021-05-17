Delphy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $54,869.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $54,869.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.49 or 0.01393919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00116475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

