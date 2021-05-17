DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00108175 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003084 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.84 or 0.00862260 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002463 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

