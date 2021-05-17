Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading Up 6.2%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.58 and last traded at $54.97. Approximately 9,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 813,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Denbury from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

