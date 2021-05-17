DePay Trading 28.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. DePay has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $1.09 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DePay has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00006610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00087959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.47 or 0.00465731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00227334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.89 or 0.01296257 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00042446 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars.

