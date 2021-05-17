Desire Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,706.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. Desire has a market cap of $45,156.11 and approximately $41,706.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 96.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,069.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.27 or 0.07543256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.18 or 0.02444275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.52 or 0.00647887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00203222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.28 or 0.00785763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.76 or 0.00643895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.10 or 0.00538009 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

