Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.91.

WSP Global stock opened at C$138.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$125.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.41. WSP Global has a one year low of C$80.73 and a one year high of C$141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

