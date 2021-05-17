Desjardins Weighs in on CI Financial Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CI Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$21.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.60. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$14.15 and a 52 week high of C$21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,430,408. Insiders purchased a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

