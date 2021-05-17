Destination Wealth Management Acquires 334 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA stock opened at $565.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $352.14 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.90. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

