Destination Wealth Management Buys 12,870 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $36,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.