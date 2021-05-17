Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $194.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.50. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $130.14 and a 12 month high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

