Destination Wealth Management Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,487 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $83,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $111.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

