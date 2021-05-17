Destination Wealth Management Purchases 5,584 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.08% of The Clorox worth $20,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $181.32 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.67.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

