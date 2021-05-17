Destination Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,235 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $22,607,000. Destination Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Southwest Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.