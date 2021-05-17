Destination Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 137,763 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 76,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

