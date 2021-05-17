Destination Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $23,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $7,457,869.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,631,127.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,368. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $87.48 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.76 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

