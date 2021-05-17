Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,319 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $234.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.