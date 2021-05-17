Dether Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Dether coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dether has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Dether has a market cap of $1.99 million and $2,572.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00087100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.53 or 0.01260370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00115634 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

