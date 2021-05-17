Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

agilon health stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

