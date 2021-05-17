Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to “Hold”

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRZBY. Barclays assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Commerzbank stock remained flat at $$7.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 26,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,341. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

