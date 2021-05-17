Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $35.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 643686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DVN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

