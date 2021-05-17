DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.49

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $48.77 million and approximately $680,971.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00084562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.75 or 0.01304195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00115689 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,728,840 coins and its circulating supply is 99,668,767 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

