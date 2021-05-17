DIA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.37 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. DIA has a market cap of $146.53 million and approximately $34.37 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIA has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00007930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00085571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.28 or 0.01361564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00064580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00114909 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.