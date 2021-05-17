DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DMAC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. 6,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,052. The company has a market cap of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.58. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

