Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Director Buys $19,999.46 in Stock

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Director Jane H. Hollingsworth bought 32,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DFFN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 1,795,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,213,978 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 444,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

