DIGG (DIGG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82,833.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $40,956.18 or 0.95854712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $34.59 million and approximately $82,833.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00088859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00447457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00227281 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005032 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.94 or 0.01315167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00042007 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 845 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

