Digital Ally (DGLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

Digital Ally stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

