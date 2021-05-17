Digital Ally (DGLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.
Digital Ally stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.49.
Digital Ally Company Profile
