Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,335.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.86 or 0.07618934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.28 or 0.02481742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.73 or 0.00653504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00204481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00785043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $290.50 or 0.00655246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00538424 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,365,193 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.