Digiwage (WAGE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $62,986.80 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

