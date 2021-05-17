Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to Overweight by Stephens

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

DCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 45,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $11,436,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $4,484,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.