Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,770 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,882,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.17% of Perrigo worth $128,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 107,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 684,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 119,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE PRGO opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -764.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.