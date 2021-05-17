Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,181 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $137,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $154.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

