Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,053,334 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,334 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.02% of Rush Enterprises worth $136,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,213 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after acquiring an additional 625,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $24,368,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,788,000 after acquiring an additional 461,751 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $51.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

