Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 244,110 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of The Kraft Heinz worth $129,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

