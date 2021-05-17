Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 24,621 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Roper Technologies worth $128,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Roper Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $438.35 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.24 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $427.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

