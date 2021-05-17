Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 77,397 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.37% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $134,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

GLPI stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

