Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 88,685 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.86% of Citizens Financial Group worth $130,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $50.47 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

