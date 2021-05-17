Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 98,116 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Teradyne worth $135,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $122.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

