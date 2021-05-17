Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,918,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,767 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.85% of Occidental Petroleum worth $137,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grace Capital grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

OXY stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.