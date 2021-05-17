Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,938,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.12% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $130,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $19.96 on Monday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

