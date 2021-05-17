Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.71% of Walker & Dunlop worth $136,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

WD opened at $101.60 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,150 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $828,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,450 shares in the company, valued at $13,563,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,020. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.