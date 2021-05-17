Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.22% of Tetra Tech worth $139,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $122.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

