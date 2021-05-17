Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.37% of Clean Harbors worth $140,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,084. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

CLH stock opened at $93.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.02 and a 52 week high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

