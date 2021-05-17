Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,815 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.28% of Crocs worth $134,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Crocs by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $101.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

