Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228,194 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $135,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,712,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $218.87 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.90.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

