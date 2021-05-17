Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.44% of Dycom Industries worth $131,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of DY opened at $92.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

