Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $127.54 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.67% of Cirrus Logic worth $127,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,413,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

