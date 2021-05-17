Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $130.85 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Toyota Motor worth $130,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TM opened at $155.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

